Trump Says Biden Looked Lost at APEC Summit in San Francisco

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden looked like he had no idea what was happening at a recent meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, former US president Donald Trump told a rally of his supporters in Iowa on Saturday.

"Crooked Joe Biden was in San Francisco for a summit with China looking like he had absolutely no idea where he was, what was happening, or what he was supposed to do," Trump said, TASS reported.To the ex-president, Xi looked like a piece of granite. "He's strong like granite is strong, I know very well," Trump said. "These (representatives of China) are very smart people, but they're dealing with very stupid people. Our leader is a stupid person," he added.The leaders of China and the United States met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Meeting that was held on November 15-17. The negotiations were their seventh since Biden’s inauguration as president and their second in-person meeting as Xi visited the US for the first time in the past six years. The two leaders last met at the G20 summit in Bali in November 2022.