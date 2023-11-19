Israeli Military Kills Two Palestinians in West Bank

Islam Times - Zionist forces killed two Palestinians, including a disabled man, during incursions in the occupied West Bank.

Issam Al-Fayed, a 46-year-old disabled man, was shot dead at the entrance of the Jenin refugee camp, Al Jazeera reported early on Sunday.Omar Laham, 20, was fatally shot during clashes with Zionist forces in Dheisheh refugee camp south of Bethlehem.The Israeli regime's raids in the occupied West Bank have increased since Tel Aviv launched its huge air and ground assault on Gaza in response to Hamas’s October 7 operation.The Israeli regime launched its devastating war on the blockaded territory on October 7 following a surprise operation by Gaza-based Resistance movements. At least 12,300 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 5,000 children, and over 29,800 people sustained injuries so far during the war.