Sunday 19 November 2023 - 09:16

Abbas Urges Biden to Stop Israeli Killing of Palestinians

Story Code : 1096765
Abbas Urges Biden to Stop Israeli Killing of Palestinians
In a televised statement aired by the state-run Palestine TV, Abbas urged Biden to immediately intervene in the ongoing conflict between the Israeli regime and Hamas, given his significant influence on Tel Aviv, Xinhua reports.

"What our people are enduring in terms of killing and destruction surpasses human capacity," Abbas said.

"Isn't the shedding of the blood of children, women, and the elderly enough to awaken the world's conscience?" he asked.

Abbas also urged Biden to press for the entry of needed humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip, stressing that the Palestinian people deserve to live in their homeland with freedom and dignity.

Abbas added that the Palestinian people will remain steadfast on their land until they attain their legitimate rights to independence and statehood.

The West Bank, home to 3 million Palestinians has been seething for more than 18 months, drawing growing international concern as violence has escalated after Oct. 7.
