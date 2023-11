Islam Times - Fifteen victims were injured Saturday in a bombing terror attack in the Afrin district in northern Syria, media outlets reported.

The bomb in the cargo bed of a freight truck in the town center of Afrin in northern Syria was detonated while the vehicle was traveling on the Azez road.Initial reports indicate the victims were injured near the checkpoint to the entrance to the town center, Anadolu reported.Security forces, increasing measures in the area of the explosion, have initiated an investigation into the attack.No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.