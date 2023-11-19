Iran Unveils Fattah-2 Hypersonic Missile

Islam Times - Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has unveiled the homegrown Fattah-2 hypersonic missile as well as other new military achievements.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei toured an exhibition showcasing the latest achievements of the IRGC Aerospace Force at the Ashura Aerospace University of Science & Technology on Sunday.During the visit, the “Fattah-2” hypersonic cruise missile, “Mehran” mobile defense system, “9th of Dey” upgraded system, and “Shahed-147” drone were unveiled.The exhibition, which included missile, drone, defense and space sections, featured new and updated achievements of the young scientists and specialists of the IRGC Aerospace Force under the title “From Idea to All-Iranian Product.”The latest measures and developments in the field of launching satellites into space were another part of the exhibition.Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the Leader said that the Muslim governments should do the major task which is to prevent the flow of energy and goods to Israel.“The Islamic governments should cut their political relations with the Zionist regime at least for a limited period,” he added.Ayatollah Khamenei also urged nations to continue protests in a bid not to let the oppression of the Palestinian people be consigned to oblivion.The Leader also said that Israel has failed to destroy Hamas despite using all its military power and conducting massive bombings on Gaza.“The defeat of the Zionist regime in Gaza is a reality. Entering hospitals or people’s homes is not a victory because victory means defeating the opposite side, something that the Zionist regime has not achieved so far and will not be able to do so in the future,” he asserted.The whole world, Ayatollah Khamenei said, is faced with the fact that a regime with advanced and sophisticated military equipment has not been able to overcome its opposite side, which has none of these equipment.Israel waged the brutal war on the blockaded Gaza Strip on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity.Since the start of the aggression, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 12,300 Palestinians, including more than 5,000 children and 3,300 women, and injured 30,000 others.