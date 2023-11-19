0
Sunday 19 November 2023 - 21:05

Raisi: Palestinians Stand for Lesson of Courage and Resistance

Raisi: Palestinians Stand for Lesson of Courage and Resistance
Addressing the people of Shahriar county on Sunday morning, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said: "Our security is owed to the martyrs and their sacrifices, and we should appreciate security. We should pay attention to what the Palestinian people were denied."

President Raisi further stated: "I have communicated with some world leaders that we are all on trial before God to show our support for the Palestinian people. The nations are hopeful with our approach, but unfortunately what happened today is a disaster that has befallen the nations and they feel that international organizations are ineffective."

Raisi also stressed that the people of the world also feel hatred towards the Zionist regime and the United States, and they feel hopeless about all international mechanisms. They should seek the formation of a just world order."

And we are sure that with the will of nations and the pure blood of Palestinian children, a just world order will definitely be formed.", emphasized Raisi.

Ebrahim Raisi elsewhere noted: "What is happening in Palestine is a lesson for everyone in the world, both a lesson of standing and resistance and a declaration of disgust for the enemies of humanity."

We know for sure that the blood of 5,000 Palestinian children is also ground for the hand of God's revenge to come out, which, God willing, will end the existence of not only the Zionist regime but also the pharaohs of the time. The blood of Palestinian children will not be wasted." Raisi said. 
