Islam Times - Spain's social rights minister, Ione Belarra, called for increased pressure on Israel to cease what she termed a "planned genocide" in Gaza.

Belarra participated in a protest march from the Israeli embassy in Madrid to the US Embassy, condemning the ongoing attacks on the Gaza Strip.She emphasized that Israel's actions constitute a "planned genocide," urging urgent measures by Spain and European governments to compel Israel to cease its onslaught against the Palestinian people."To stop Israel's annihilation of the Palestinian population, Spain and European governments need to take immediate steps," Belarra stated, highlighting the importance of severing ties with Israel and joining forces with a coalition led by South Africa. The coalition is actively seeking to bring Israeli regime prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu before the International Criminal Court (ICC), she added.Expressing urgency, Belarra stressed the need for the ICC to issue an arrest warrant for Netanyahu, emphasizing the imperative to end this "barbarism."Israel initiated airstrikes and later a ground incursion into Gaza following an unexpected attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.Since then, the conflict has resulted in over 12,300 Palestinian deaths, a majority being women and children. The Israeli actions have led to the destruction of numerous civilian structures and imposed a full blockade, causing severe shortages of essential supplies like food, fuel, and medicine.