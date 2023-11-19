0
Sunday 19 November 2023 - 22:22

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 15 Palestinians in Southern Gaza Strip

Story Code : 1096879
Israeli Airstrikes Kill 15 Palestinians in Southern Gaza Strip
The official Palestinian News Agency Wafa reported that "at dawn on Sunday, Israeli warplanes bombed two homes in the Nuseirat camp and Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip," resulting in the deaths of 15 Palestinians.

Wafa added that 13 civilians were killed when "occupation aircraft bombed a house of the Zuhd family in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip."

Furthermore, it stated that a woman and her child were among the casualties, with several others injured, following the bombing of a house of the Abu Akar family near the European Hospital, southeast of Khan Yunis.

Since the Oct. 7 operation by Hamas, Israel's air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip have led to the deaths of more than 12,300 Palestinians. Conversely, the official Israeli death toll is around 1,200, with a report released Saturday revealing that an Israeli military helicopter opened fire on Israeli settlers at a festival, killing dozens.

The ongoing strikes have caused significant damage, leaving thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, either damaged or destroyed in the besieged enclave.

Additionally, an Israeli blockade has severely affected Gaza's access to fuel, electricity, and water supplies while significantly reducing aid deliveries.

Despite mounting calls for a ceasefire, Israel has refused to consider one.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Military Helicopter Opened Fire on Festival-Goers during Hamas Attack: Report
Israeli Military Helicopter Opened Fire on Festival-Goers during Hamas Attack: Report
Israel, Disturbing even for America
Israel, Disturbing even for America
By: Mohsen Pakaein
19 November 2023
West ‘Struggling’ with Sanctions: Kremlin
West ‘Struggling’ with Sanctions: Kremlin
19 November 2023
Turkish FM Warns of Escalating Nuclear Arms Race
Turkish FM Warns of Escalating Nuclear Arms Race
19 November 2023
Jordan FM Doubts ‘Israel’ Can Wipe Out Hamas
Jordan FM Doubts ‘Israel’ Can Wipe Out Hamas
18 November 2023
Knesset Deputy Speaker: Burn Gaza Now
Knesset Deputy Speaker: Burn Gaza Now
18 November 2023
Gaza Genocide: “Israel” Murdered 12k Palestinians Including 5k children, Since October 7
Gaza Genocide: “Israel” Murdered 12k Palestinians Including 5k children, Since October 7
18 November 2023
Amir Abdollahian Warns of ’Unavoidable’ Regional Conflict If ‘Israel’ Continues Gaza War
Amir Abdollahian Warns of ’Unavoidable’ Regional Conflict If ‘Israel’ Continues Gaza War
18 November 2023
“Israel” Attacks Damascus Again: Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Aggression
“Israel” Attacks Damascus Again: Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Aggression
17 November 2023
“Israel’s” Lapid: Time Has Come, Netanyahu must Go
“Israel’s” Lapid: Time Has Come, Netanyahu must Go
17 November 2023
South Africa’s Ruling Party Backs Cutting Ties with “Israel”
South Africa’s Ruling Party Backs Cutting Ties with “Israel”
17 November 2023
Norway Parl’t Adopts Resolution to recognize Palestinian State
Norway Parl’t Adopts Resolution to recognize Palestinian State
17 November 2023
US Interference Complicating Situation in Syria: Iranian FM
US Interference Complicating Situation in Syria: Iranian FM
16 November 2023