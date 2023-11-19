Israeli Airstrikes Kill 15 Palestinians in Southern Gaza Strip

Islam Times - At least 15 Palestinians lost their lives in an Israeli attack on Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip and the Nuseirat refugee camp on Sunday.

The official Palestinian News Agency Wafa reported that "at dawn on Sunday, Israeli warplanes bombed two homes in the Nuseirat camp and Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip," resulting in the deaths of 15 Palestinians.Wafa added that 13 civilians were killed when "occupation aircraft bombed a house of the Zuhd family in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip."Furthermore, it stated that a woman and her child were among the casualties, with several others injured, following the bombing of a house of the Abu Akar family near the European Hospital, southeast of Khan Yunis.Since the Oct. 7 operation by Hamas, Israel's air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip have led to the deaths of more than 12,300 Palestinians. Conversely, the official Israeli death toll is around 1,200, with a report released Saturday revealing that an Israeli military helicopter opened fire on Israeli settlers at a festival, killing dozens.The ongoing strikes have caused significant damage, leaving thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, either damaged or destroyed in the besieged enclave.Additionally, an Israeli blockade has severely affected Gaza's access to fuel, electricity, and water supplies while significantly reducing aid deliveries.Despite mounting calls for a ceasefire, Israel has refused to consider one.