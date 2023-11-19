Zionists Killing Children without Guilty Conscience: Ayatollah Khamenei

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei lashed out at the racist Zionist regime for killing several thousand children in Palestine without any remorse.

Ayatollah Khamenei, the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, toured an exhibition showing the latest achievements of the IRGC Aerospace Force during the visit to the Ashura Aerospace University of Science and Technology in Tehran on Sunday.After stating a number of points and expressing his satisfaction about the IRGC's Aerospace Force achievements shown in this exhibition, the Leader addressed the recent developments that have unfolded in Palestine including the Zionist regime’s ongoing crimes in Gaza.Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that the events in Gaza revealed many facts that were hidden from people around the world. One of these facts has been the support of the heads of Western countries for racial discrimination.Ayatollah Khamenei described the Zionist regime as a manifestation of racism, stating that, "The Zionists consider themselves as a superior race and they consider the rest of the human race to be inferior. That is why they have killed several thousand children without any remorse."On the same note, he emphasized, "When the president of the United States, the chancellor of Germany, the president of France and the prime minister of England support and help such a racist regime with all the things that they claim, it means that these men support racism, which is one the most despised issues in the world."The Leader then asserted that the people of Europe and the US should settle the issue regarding this situation and show that they are not supporters of racial discrimination, Khamenei.ir reported.Another point that Ayatollah Khamenei referred to regarding the issues in Gaza was the military and operational failure of the Zionist regime."Despite the massive bombings in Gaza, the Zionist regime has so far failed in its action because they said from the beginning that their goal is to destroy and cripple Hamas and the Resistance, but after more than 40 days and after using all their military power, they have not yet been able to do this," he said.The Leader further noted that the savage bombardment of hospitals, women and children in Gaza is a sign that the leaders of the Zionist regime are enraged by their defeat."The Zionist regime’s defeat in Gaza is a fact. Advancing and entering hospitals or people's homes is not a victory, because victory means defeating the other side, which is something that the Zionist regime has not been able to achieve so far, nor will it be able to do so in the future," the Leader added.Underlining that the dimensions of this failure are beyond the Zionist regime, Ayatollah Khamenei asserted, "This failure means that the US and Western countries have failed as well, and now the whole world is faced with the realization that a regime that has such comprehensive and advanced military facilities and equipment has not been able to defeat an opponent that does not have any of these facilities."The Leader also expressed his dissatisfaction towards the manner in which some Muslim governments have performed with regards to their duties. “Some Islamic governments seemingly condemned the crimes of the Zionist regime in public assemblies, and some have so far failed to do this. This is not acceptable. The main thing that needs to be done is to cut off the lifeline of the Zionist regime. Islamic governments must prevent energy and goods from reaching this regime.”Ayatollah Khamenei further called on Islamic governments to cut off their political relationship with the Zionist regime at least for a limited period of time. He also urged nations to continue with their protests and rallies so that the oppression of the Palestinian people will not be forgotten."We are certain about God's promise. We are optimistic about the future and we will fulfill our duty," the Leader added.After visiting the exhibition showing the IRGC Aerospace Force's achievements and capabilities, Ayatollah Khamenei called this visit "enjoyable" and "favorable" in speaking before the commanders and officials of the Ashura University of Aerospace Science and Technology. He emphasized that the "correct assessment of needs" and the "concentration on needs in science and research" were the most important aspects of it.This exhibition included sections on missiles, drones, defense, and space. The new and updated achievements of young scientists and experts from the IRGC Aerospace Force were displayed under the title "All Iranian: From concept to product."During the visit of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to this exhibition, the "Fattah 2" hypersonic cruise missile, the "Mehran" mobile defense system, and the upgraded "9th of Dey" system, as well as the "Shahed 147" drone were unveiled.The latest measures taken and developments in the fields of satellite-carrying rockets and sending satellites into space were another part of this exhibition.