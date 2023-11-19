0
Sunday 19 November 2023 - 22:30

CNN Says Israeli Army ‘Rearranged’ Weaponry at Al-Shifa Prior to News Crew Visits

Story Code : 1096883
CNN Says Israeli Army ‘Rearranged’ Weaponry at Al-Shifa Prior to News Crew Visits
In a video released on Nov. 15 by Israeli army spokesperson Jonathan Concricus, an AK-47 gun was reportedly visible behind an MRI machine in one of the hospital's buildings. However, Fox News' Trey Yingst, during his visit, filmed two AK-47 guns behind the same MRI machine, contradicting the earlier Israeli army video.

CNN noted this inconsistency and highlighted that the BBC, granted access to the MRI room, also recorded two AK-47 guns.

The Israeli army responded to CNN, attributing the discrepancy between its video and the BBC footage to the discovery of more weapons throughout the day. They denied suggestions of manipulating media, stating, "Suggestions that the IDF is manipulating the media are incorrect."

Israel has accused Hamas of using Al-Shifa Hospital for military operations, a claim strongly refuted by the Palestinian resistance group.

The Gaza-based Health Ministry reported numerous patient deaths, including premature babies, between Nov. 11 and 16 due to a lack of electricity during an Israeli army cordon and subsequent storming.

Following an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, Israel initiated airstrikes and later a ground incursion. The ongoing Israeli actions have resulted in a death toll exceeding 12,300, including women and children. Thousands of civilian structures have been destroyed, and a blockade has led to severe shortages of essential supplies like food, fuel, and medicine.
