Hezbollah Targets 2 Israeli Military Bases on Border

Islam Times - The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has targeted the Israeli occupation sites on the Lebanon border.

Hezbollah announced in a statement on Sunday evening that it has targeted Israeli forces in the Yeftah and Al-Ibad military bases as well as the Al-Malikiyah District with appropriate weapons.Earlier today, Hezbollah said that the Jal al-Allam site and its surroundings came under attack for the second time with missiles and artillery shells, achieving direct hits.All operations were carried out in support of the resilient Palestinian people in Gaza and in solidarity with their brave and honorable Resistance.