Sunday 19 November 2023 - 22:34

Pakistani People Show Solidarity with Palestine Again

Pakistani People Show Solidarity with Palestine Again
Tens of thousands of people in Pakistan took part in the nationwide rallies in Lahore on Sunday.

The demonstrators chanted slogans in support of Palestinians and condemnation of the US and the apartheid Tel Aviv regime.

Slamming the US and its allies support for the criminal actions of the Zionist regime in the Gaza war, the pro-Palestine protesters called for serious efforts by the Islamic governments to defend the Palestinian people and stop the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

addressing the Pro-Palestine protesters in Lahore Jamat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq called for the diplomatic, economic, and commercial boycott of the Zionist regime by Islamic countries in the region.

Referring to his recent trips to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Turkey, and Qatar, Sirajul Haq said that all freedom-seeking nations of the world, especially those of Islamic countries, are on the side of Palestine and that they will continue rallying against the Zionist regime’s atrocities.

Tel Aviv waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in retaliation for intensified Israeli crimes against Palestinians.

According to the Palestinian authorities, at least 12,000 Palestinians, including over 5,000 children and 3,300 women, have been killed and over 30,000 others injured in the Israeli strikes.
