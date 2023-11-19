Tel Aviv Claims Iran to Blame for Yemeni Seizure of Ship

Islam Times - The Zionist Israeli regime Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement in reaction to the seizure of their ship in the Red Sea, claiming that Iran was to blame for the incident.

The Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement on Sunday responding to the seizure of a ship in the Red Sea, blaming Iran for the incident without providing an eveidenceDaniel Hagari, the spokesperson of the Zionist regime's military claimed that the seizure of the ship belonging to this regime by Yemeni forces was "very dangerous event at the global level."An Israeli ship named “Galaxy Leader” was reported by media to have been seized by Yemen’s Sana'a government army in the Red Sea earlier on Sunday.The ship had 22 people on board, according to media reported.