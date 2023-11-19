0
Sunday 19 November 2023 - 22:37

Tel Aviv Claims Iran to Blame for Yemeni Seizure of Ship

Story Code : 1096887
The Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement on Sunday responding to the seizure of a ship in the Red Sea, blaming Iran for the incident without providing an eveidence

Daniel Hagari, the spokesperson of the Zionist regime's military claimed that the seizure of the ship belonging to this regime by Yemeni forces was "very dangerous event at the global level."

An Israeli ship named “Galaxy Leader” was reported by media to have been seized by Yemen’s Sana'a government army in the Red Sea earlier on Sunday.

The ship had 22 people on board, according to media reported.
