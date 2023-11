Islam Times - France has conducted a successful test launch of a strategic ballistic missile without a nuclear warhead, the French Defense Ministry has announced.

"Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu has expressed his satisfaction with the successful … test launch of strategic ballistic missile M51.3 without a nuclear warhead," the defense ministry said in a statement late on Saturday.The missile landed in the northern part of the Atlantic Ocean a few hundred kilometers off the coast, the statement read.The statement added that the test launch had been carried out with strict observance of France's international obligations.