Sunday 19 November 2023 - 22:45

Egypt Condemns Zionist Bombing of UN-Run School in Gaza

The Foreign Ministry stated on its official Facebook account that dozens were killed and injured in a Zionist regime's bombing on the learning center run by the UN Relief Agency for Palestinian Refugees UNRWA. Another attack followed at the Tal Azzatar school in the refugee camp, Anadolu Agency reported.

The attack is "a deliberate insult to the UN, its relief organizations and noble humanitarian values," and "a new blatant violation added to the series of Zionist violations against civilians in the Gaza Strip," the Egypt foreign ministry added.

The ministry called on “influential international parties and the Security Council to intervene immediately to put an end to the human suffering in the Gaza Strip, implement an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, and provide the necessary protection for Palestinian civilians.”

"The scenes of carnage & death following attacks on Alfakhoura & Tal Al Zaatar schools in Gaza killing many children & women are horrific & appalling. These horrible attacks should cease immediately. Children, schools & shelters are not a target. Immediate ceasefire needed now !" said Adele Khodr, UNICEF's regional director for Middle East and North Africa.

The Israeli regime has killed at least 12,000 Palestinians in its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 . The Zionist's death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have been damaged or destroyed in Zionists' relentless strikes on the besieged enclave.

An Israeli blockade has also cut Gaza off from fuel, electricity, and water supplies, and reduced aid deliveries to a trickle.
