Islam Times - A media outlet affiliated with Resistance forces in Iraq has reported an attack on the US military base “Al-Harir” located in Erbil province in the north.

The media outlet said early on Sunday that the Islamic Resistance of Iraq has claimed responsibility for this attack in a statement.In a separate incident, Lebanese Al Mayadeen news network, which is close to Resistance groups reported an attack on the US military base situated in the “Al-Omar” oil field in the northeast of Deir Ez-Zor, eastern Syria.Several explosions were reportedly heard at the Al-Omar base.