0
Monday 20 November 2023 - 09:11

Resistance Groups Act Independently: Iranian Spokesman

Asked about the strikes against the American military bases in the region, Nasser Kanaani made it clear at a weekly press conference on Monday that the resistance groups in the region do not take orders from Iran.

“The resistance groups represent their respective nations… They make decisions and act by themselves,” he stated.

He also advised the US government that instead of making allegations against Iran, it must ask itself why it is detested by the regional nations and why the regional people hold demonstrations against it and the Zionist regime.

“Unlike the US that orders its allies what to do and what not to do, Iran has no proxy forces in the region,” Kanaani underlined.

The Israeli regime has been pounding the Gaza Strip since October 7, when Hamas launched a surprise operation outside Gaza. At least 13,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli strikes in the enclave.

In remarks on October 10, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei pointed to the "irreparable defeat" of the Zionist regime in the epic that was created by the Palestinian youth, refuting the accusations that Iran has been behind the Al-Aqsa Storm operation

“They are mistaken. Of course, we support Palestine. We support their fight. We praise the minds and efforts of the resourceful, intelligent designers and the brave youth of Palestine. We are proud of them. This is true. But those who say that non-Palestinians are behind what the Palestinians have done do not know the Palestinian nation. They underestimate the Palestinian nation,” the Leader said.
