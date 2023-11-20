0
Monday 20 November 2023 - 09:18

Israel Seeks to End Palestinians Presence on Their Land: FM

Story Code : 1096930
This revelation came during a diplomatic summit in Beijing, attended by leaders from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Indonesia, Palestine, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Leaders at the summit are actively discussing strategies to terminate the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Additionally, they are seeking to exert pressure on Western nations to refute Israel's characterization of its military campaign in the strip as an act of self-defense.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sameh Shoukry emphasized the grave consequences of displacing Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, warning that it poses a significant threat to peace, security, and stability in the region and globally. The spokesperson accused Israel of employing a deliberate policy of obstructing aid entry into Gaza, systematically aiming to compel Palestinians to leave the Strip amidst relentless bombardment and siege.

“Unfortunately, the grave Israeli violations and Israeli war crimes are not called by some by their real names,” Shoukry said during a meeting with the Chinese foreign minister in Beijing. “Egypt is making every effort to bring aid into the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, but Israel’s policy of obstructing the entry of aid is a systematic policy aimed at pushing the Palestinians to leave the Strip under the weight of bombing and siege.”

Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, expressed distress over attacks on UN shelters in Gaza, deeming them "painful to see." She particularly emphasized the vulnerability of women and children seeking refuge in these shelters, pleading for an immediate ceasefire and demanding respect for it.

Albanese's remarks follow the tragic loss of lives in Israeli attacks on two UN-run schools where thousands sought shelter on Saturday. The incidents underscore the urgent need for international intervention to halt the escalating violence and prevent further displacement of Palestinian civilians.
