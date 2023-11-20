Participating in Rebuilding Afghanistan to Guarantee Iran’s Economic Benefits: Official

Islam Times - Pointing to the improved conditions for the presence of Iranian traders in Afghanistan’s market after the expulsion of foreign forces from this country, an economic activist said that Iran can help in rebuilding Afghanistan and gain benefit from its lucrative market.

Speaking in an interview with IRNA, Chairman of the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce Mahmoud Siadat referred to the recent visit of an Afghan trade and economic delegation to Iran and stated that constructive talks were held between Iranian and Afghan officials during the visit.He went on to say that the Afghan government is keen to enhance its relations with Iran in all fields, especially in the field of trade and economy.The economic activists of the country should take advantage of this opportunity created for the expansion of investment and economic activities, he said.The Afghan government intends to shift the transit of its goods from Karachi in Pakistan to Iran’s Chabahar Port and the ground has been provided for the country to expand its trade cooperation with Afghanistan, Siadat emphasized.Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the export of non-oil products to neighboring Afghanistan and stated that Iran exported about $1 billion worth of products to Afghanistan in the first seven months of the current year (March 21 to October 22, 2023), showing a four percent hike compared to the same period of last year.He called on responsible officials and organizations including the Export Guarantee Fund of Iran (EGFI) and banks to throw their weight behind the private sector of the country to remove trade barriers facing economic activists seeking to expand their trade ties with Afghanistan.