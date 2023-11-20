0
Monday 20 November 2023 - 09:24

Participating in Rebuilding Afghanistan to Guarantee Iran’s Economic Benefits: Official

Story Code : 1096937
Participating in Rebuilding Afghanistan to Guarantee Iran’s Economic Benefits: Official
Speaking in an interview with IRNA, Chairman of the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce Mahmoud Siadat referred to the recent visit of an Afghan trade and economic delegation to Iran and stated that constructive talks were held between Iranian and Afghan officials during the visit. 

He went on to say that the Afghan government is keen to enhance its relations with Iran in all fields, especially in the field of trade and economy.

The economic activists of the country should take advantage of this opportunity created for the expansion of investment and economic activities, he said. 

The Afghan government intends to shift the transit of its goods from Karachi in Pakistan to Iran’s Chabahar Port and the ground has been provided for the country to expand its trade cooperation with Afghanistan, Siadat emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the export of non-oil products to neighboring Afghanistan and stated that Iran exported about $1 billion worth of products to Afghanistan in the first seven months of the current year (March 21 to October 22, 2023), showing a four percent hike compared to the same period of last year.

He called on responsible officials and organizations including the Export Guarantee Fund of Iran (EGFI) and banks to throw their weight behind the private sector of the country to remove trade barriers facing economic activists seeking to expand their trade ties with Afghanistan.
Comment


Featured Stories
Resistance Groups Act Independently: Iranian Spokesman
Resistance Groups Act Independently: Iranian Spokesman
South Korea Warns North Korea to Scrap Spy Satellite Launch Plans
South Korea Warns North Korea to Scrap Spy Satellite Launch Plans
20 November 2023
Hamas: “Israel’s” Claim About Captives Aimed at Covering Up Its “Security, Military Failure”
Hamas: “Israel’s” Claim About Captives Aimed at Covering Up Its “Security, Military Failure”
20 November 2023
Yemeni Armed Forces Fulfill their Warning: ‘Israeli’ Ship Captured in Red Sea, Passengers Detained
Yemeni Armed Forces Fulfill their Warning: ‘Israeli’ Ship Captured in Red Sea, Passengers Detained
20 November 2023
Israeli Military Helicopter Opened Fire on Festival-Goers during Hamas Attack: Report
Israeli Military Helicopter Opened Fire on Festival-Goers during Hamas Attack: Report
19 November 2023
Israel, Disturbing even for America
Israel, Disturbing even for America
By: Mohsen Pakaein
19 November 2023
West ‘Struggling’ with Sanctions: Kremlin
West ‘Struggling’ with Sanctions: Kremlin
19 November 2023
Turkish FM Warns of Escalating Nuclear Arms Race
Turkish FM Warns of Escalating Nuclear Arms Race
19 November 2023
Jordan FM Doubts ‘Israel’ Can Wipe Out Hamas
Jordan FM Doubts ‘Israel’ Can Wipe Out Hamas
18 November 2023
Knesset Deputy Speaker: Burn Gaza Now
Knesset Deputy Speaker: Burn Gaza Now
18 November 2023
Gaza Genocide: “Israel” Murdered 12k Palestinians Including 5k children, Since October 7
Gaza Genocide: “Israel” Murdered 12k Palestinians Including 5k children, Since October 7
18 November 2023
Amir Abdollahian Warns of ’Unavoidable’ Regional Conflict If ‘Israel’ Continues Gaza War
Amir Abdollahian Warns of ’Unavoidable’ Regional Conflict If ‘Israel’ Continues Gaza War
18 November 2023
“Israel” Attacks Damascus Again: Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Aggression
“Israel” Attacks Damascus Again: Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Aggression
17 November 2023