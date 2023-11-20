0
Monday 20 November 2023 - 21:20

Zionist Army Suffering Daily Losses: IRGC Chief

Addressing a conference on Monday, the IRGC commander said the Zionist regime is desperately attempting to achieve a fake victory against Gaza by killing children and infants and bombing civilians.

However, the Zionist forces have exposed themselves to Palestinian offenses inside Gaza, he added.

Major General Salami said the Israeli forces have come within reach of the Palestinian fighters, as the Zionist army is losing at least 15 tanks and several personnel carriers and forces every day.

The Zionist regime has failed when it comes to morality, has become isolated politically, and has acted stupidly in tactical terms, the commander added, saying Israel has lost to its own mistakes and to the faith and resistance of the Palestinian people.

The world is changing as Islam is spreading, he stated, expressing confidence that Palestinians will emerge victorious in the battle against the Zionist regime.

More than 13,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israeli bombardment began on October 7.
