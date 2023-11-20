0
Monday 20 November 2023 - 21:21

On International Children’s Day, A Call to Protect the Palestinian Children Right to Education

Story Code : 1097097
On International Children’s Day, A Call to Protect the Palestinian Children Right to Education
“The scenes of the killing of children and students in the Gaza Strip violate all norms and conventions,” said the Ministry of Education in a statement. “These horrific scenes, broadcast on television and the media, reveal the mentality of the ‘Israeli’ occupation and its continued targeting of education in all governorates of the country, including the West Bank and Al-Quds governorates where there are scenes of killings in cold blood, storming of schools, and obstruction of the arrival of students and educational staff to their schools.”

The Ministry said that on this International Children’s Day, it “calls on the countries and institutions of the world to protect the right of Palestinian children and students to life and education, and to stand up to the occupation and the oppressive practices of its army and settlers in their continuous targeting of children,” stressing the natural right of Palestinian children to a decent life and a safe and stable education.

It also called on all organizations and institutions defending childhood and the right to education “to assume their responsibilities within the context of their jurisdiction, curb the escalating violations and stop the crimes committed by the ‘Israeli’ occupation against children, students and educational staff in all regions, and to intervene urgently and immediately to stop this aggression. More than 5,000 children, including more than 3,000 students, in the Gaza Strip were martyred in the ‘Israeli’ aggression since October 7, and 23 students were martyred in West Bank schools.
Comment


Featured Stories
Resistance Groups Act Independently: Iranian Spokesman
Resistance Groups Act Independently: Iranian Spokesman
South Korea Warns North Korea to Scrap Spy Satellite Launch Plans
South Korea Warns North Korea to Scrap Spy Satellite Launch Plans
20 November 2023
Hamas: “Israel’s” Claim About Captives Aimed at Covering Up Its “Security, Military Failure”
Hamas: “Israel’s” Claim About Captives Aimed at Covering Up Its “Security, Military Failure”
20 November 2023
Yemeni Armed Forces Fulfill their Warning: ‘Israeli’ Ship Captured in Red Sea, Passengers Detained
Yemeni Armed Forces Fulfill their Warning: ‘Israeli’ Ship Captured in Red Sea, Passengers Detained
20 November 2023
Israeli Military Helicopter Opened Fire on Festival-Goers during Hamas Attack: Report
Israeli Military Helicopter Opened Fire on Festival-Goers during Hamas Attack: Report
19 November 2023
Israel, Disturbing even for America
Israel, Disturbing even for America
By: Mohsen Pakaein
19 November 2023
West ‘Struggling’ with Sanctions: Kremlin
West ‘Struggling’ with Sanctions: Kremlin
19 November 2023
Turkish FM Warns of Escalating Nuclear Arms Race
Turkish FM Warns of Escalating Nuclear Arms Race
19 November 2023
Jordan FM Doubts ‘Israel’ Can Wipe Out Hamas
Jordan FM Doubts ‘Israel’ Can Wipe Out Hamas
18 November 2023
Knesset Deputy Speaker: Burn Gaza Now
Knesset Deputy Speaker: Burn Gaza Now
18 November 2023
Gaza Genocide: “Israel” Murdered 12k Palestinians Including 5k children, Since October 7
Gaza Genocide: “Israel” Murdered 12k Palestinians Including 5k children, Since October 7
18 November 2023
Amir Abdollahian Warns of ’Unavoidable’ Regional Conflict If ‘Israel’ Continues Gaza War
Amir Abdollahian Warns of ’Unavoidable’ Regional Conflict If ‘Israel’ Continues Gaza War
18 November 2023
“Israel” Attacks Damascus Again: Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Aggression
“Israel” Attacks Damascus Again: Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Aggression
17 November 2023