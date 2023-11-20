0
Monday 20 November 2023 - 21:23

NBA Star Kyrie Irving Wears Keffiyeh in Show of Solidarity with Palestine

Story Code : 1097098
In the press conference, Dallas Mavericks' Australian-American guard Irving wore the headdress, which is considered a symbol of Palestinian resistance.

Visitors Dallas Mavericks lost against the Milwaukee Bucks 132-125 at Fiserv Forum. Irving scored 39 points.

An eight-time NBA All-Star, Irving, 31, is one of the important players in the league, and won the 2016 NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He has 12 years of NBA experience, previously playing for the Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets before his move to the Mavericks earlier 2023.
