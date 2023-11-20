0
Monday 20 November 2023 - 21:24

‘Israeli’ Entity’s Jobless Rate Spikes To 9.6% In October Due to War

The main unemployment rate held steady at 3.4% last month.

But when considering what is expected to be a temporary loss of work, the rate reached 9.6% in October as 428,400 people were jobless versus 163,600 in September, prior to the October 7 Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

In the wake of the operation, nearly 400,000 Zionists were called up to reserve duty, and official data show that about 80,000 ‘Israelis’ were placed on unpaid leave in the last few weeks.

The employment rate in October dipped to 56.5% from 61.1%.

The bureau noted that due to the war it needed to make changes to its labor force survey last month, with nearly no interviews taking place the week after the operation while all subsequent interviews were by phone rather not in person.

It said that it did not survey from settlements within 7 km from the Gaza Strip and that the response rate of the survey fell to 55.3% from 66.9% in September.

‘Israel's’ low jobless rate had underpinned economic growth, but with so many people furloughed or out of a job, the economy is expected to contract in the fourth quarter and grow a less than expected 2.3% in 2023.
