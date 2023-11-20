0
Monday 20 November 2023 - 21:40

Protesters in European Streets Denounce Israel’s Gaza Attacks

Story Code : 1097103
In Sweden, demonstrators gathered near parliament in Stockholm on Sunday, where approximately 1,000 people bearing Palestinian flags voiced their dissent against Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza.

Chants of "Stop the Genocide," "Palestine Forever," and "Freedom for Palestine" echoed through the crowd as they marched toward the city center, condemning the government's stance and alleging Sweden's complicity in Israel's war crimes.

The peaceful rally in Stockholm concluded without any untoward incidents, while across the border in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, a robust assembly of approximately 15,000 individuals rallied in support of Palestine.

Carrying banners and chanting slogans such as "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," "Cease-fire now," and "Stop the genocide," the demonstrators marched through the city center, denouncing Israeli actions and holding placards that read "Israel is a terrorist, Netanyahu is a terrorist," and "Shame on Rutte, your hands are bloody."

Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza from Israeli attacks, as reported by the besieged enclave's media office, has climbed to 13,000 since October 7, with over 5,500 children and 3,500 women among the casualties.

The statement highlighted that the number of injuries has surpassed 30,000, with more than three-quarters being children and women. Additionally, over 6,000 individuals are reported missing, suspected to be buried under collapsed buildings.

The continuous Israeli airstrikes have caused extensive damage, leaving thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, either damaged or destroyed.

Gaza's plight has been further exacerbated by an Israeli blockade, resulting in severe shortages of fuel, electricity, water supplies, and restricted aid deliveries, despite mounting calls for a ceasefire.
