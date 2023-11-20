0
Monday 20 November 2023 - 21:42

Iran, China Finalizing $2 Billion Investment for Developing IKIA 2nd Phase: CAO Chief

Story Code : 1097104
The Chinese side is also going to export raw materials to Iran needed for manufacturing plane parts and equipment, Mohammad Mohammadibakhsh said.

The joint investment by Iran and China for the development of Phase II of Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) will be finalized in the current week, he added.

The investment will be made for increasing cargo and passenger transport capacity and also equipping the runway, Airport Traffic Control Tower (ATCT), etc.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the deputy roads minister put the number of planes active in the air fleet of the country in September 2021 at about 100, adding that the number has increased to 190 now.

According to the scheduled program, the number of active passenger planes will increase to 250 by the yearend (to end March 21, 2024), CAO chief stated.
