Iran, Qatar Call for Int’l Action to Stop Israeli Atrocities in Gaza

Islam Times - The foreign ministers of Iran and Qatar called for the international community’s immediate action to compel the Zionist regime to end the atrocities in Gaza that are committed in blatant contravention of the international law.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani talked about the latest developments in Palestine and the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza at a telephone conversation on Monday.The two foreign ministers said the Zionist regime is responsible for the situation on the ground in the occupied Palestinian territories, and called on the international community to take an immediate measure to force the Israeli regime to stop the clear violations of international laws.They also urged that the Islamic and Arab states should cooperate to immediately deliver aid to the homeless people in Palestine.The foreign ministers of Iran and Qatar also exchanged views on the latest political initiatives to stop the Zionist regime’s war crimes against Gaza.More than 13,000 Palestinian people have been killed since the Israeli bombardment of Gaza began on October 7.