0
Monday 20 November 2023 - 21:45

Iran, Qatar Call for Int’l Action to Stop Israeli Atrocities in Gaza

Story Code : 1097105
Iran, Qatar Call for Int’l Action to Stop Israeli Atrocities in Gaza
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani talked about the latest developments in Palestine and the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza at a telephone conversation on Monday.

The two foreign ministers said the Zionist regime is responsible for the situation on the ground in the occupied Palestinian territories, and called on the international community to take an immediate measure to force the Israeli regime to stop the clear violations of international laws.

They also urged that the Islamic and Arab states should cooperate to immediately deliver aid to the homeless people in Palestine.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Qatar also exchanged views on the latest political initiatives to stop the Zionist regime’s war crimes against Gaza.

More than 13,000 Palestinian people have been killed since the Israeli bombardment of Gaza began on October 7.
Comment


Featured Stories
Resistance Groups Act Independently: Iranian Spokesman
Resistance Groups Act Independently: Iranian Spokesman
South Korea Warns North Korea to Scrap Spy Satellite Launch Plans
South Korea Warns North Korea to Scrap Spy Satellite Launch Plans
20 November 2023
Hamas: “Israel’s” Claim About Captives Aimed at Covering Up Its “Security, Military Failure”
Hamas: “Israel’s” Claim About Captives Aimed at Covering Up Its “Security, Military Failure”
20 November 2023
Yemeni Armed Forces Fulfill their Warning: ‘Israeli’ Ship Captured in Red Sea, Passengers Detained
Yemeni Armed Forces Fulfill their Warning: ‘Israeli’ Ship Captured in Red Sea, Passengers Detained
20 November 2023
Israeli Military Helicopter Opened Fire on Festival-Goers during Hamas Attack: Report
Israeli Military Helicopter Opened Fire on Festival-Goers during Hamas Attack: Report
19 November 2023
Israel, Disturbing even for America
Israel, Disturbing even for America
By: Mohsen Pakaein
19 November 2023
West ‘Struggling’ with Sanctions: Kremlin
West ‘Struggling’ with Sanctions: Kremlin
19 November 2023
Turkish FM Warns of Escalating Nuclear Arms Race
Turkish FM Warns of Escalating Nuclear Arms Race
19 November 2023
Jordan FM Doubts ‘Israel’ Can Wipe Out Hamas
Jordan FM Doubts ‘Israel’ Can Wipe Out Hamas
18 November 2023
Knesset Deputy Speaker: Burn Gaza Now
Knesset Deputy Speaker: Burn Gaza Now
18 November 2023
Gaza Genocide: “Israel” Murdered 12k Palestinians Including 5k children, Since October 7
Gaza Genocide: “Israel” Murdered 12k Palestinians Including 5k children, Since October 7
18 November 2023
Amir Abdollahian Warns of ’Unavoidable’ Regional Conflict If ‘Israel’ Continues Gaza War
Amir Abdollahian Warns of ’Unavoidable’ Regional Conflict If ‘Israel’ Continues Gaza War
18 November 2023
“Israel” Attacks Damascus Again: Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Aggression
“Israel” Attacks Damascus Again: Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Aggression
17 November 2023