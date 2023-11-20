0
Monday 20 November 2023 - 21:54

Nine Dead amid Storm in Turkey; 11 Missing from Sunken Ship

He said the Turkish-flagged Kafkametler, with 12 crew on board, had sunk off the coast of Eregli in northwest Turkey's Zonguldak province and that the body of one crew member had been retrieved, Reuters reported.

The ship's captain had reported on Sunday morning that the ship was drifting toward a breakwater at Eregli and Yerlikaya. The vessel possibly hit the structure after that.

The region was hit by powerful storms on Sunday, and inclement weather prevented air and sea vessels from carrying out searches until Monday morning.

Yerlikaya told reporters that storms and flooding across Turkey over the weekend had resulted in the deaths of four people in the southeastern province of Batman, three people in Zonguldak and another person in Diyarbakir, also in the southeast.
