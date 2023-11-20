Russia, China Coordinate Efforts in Solving Key International Problems: Putin

Islam Times - Russia and China are coordinating efforts to solve key international problems, contributing to the construction of a just and democratic world order, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive and strategic partnership are at an unprecedented high level. Large-scale joint projects are being implemented in the economic, transport, energy, humanitarian and other spheres," Putin said in a greeting message to the participants of the United Russia Party and the Chinese Communist Party Dialogue, Sputnik reported."On a bilateral basis, as well as in the formats of the SCO, BRICS and other multilateral structures, Moscow and Beijing coordinate efforts in solving major international problems, contributing to the construction of a more just and democratic world order," he added.The constructive work between United Russia and the Chinese Communist Party contributes to the progressive development of bilateral relations, Putin stated."Regular contacts involving both their central bodies and regional structures provide a useful exchange of experience in the areas of party building, parliamentary and public activities, allow us to thoroughly discuss a wide range of topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda," he went on to say.