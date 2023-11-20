0
Monday 20 November 2023 - 22:05

Erdogan: Israel Trying to Break Gazans' Spirit by Bombing Hospitals

Story Code : 1097111
Israel and its supporters, which use all modern war tools against children, women, and the elderly, will be judged before the conscience of humanity, said Erdogan, speaking after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Since the beginning of Israel's attack on Gaza on Oct. 7, the embattled enclave has seen atrocities and cruelty similar to what happened in the medieval Crusades and World War II, he added.

Turkey is the “only country” that Israel cannot call antisemitic, Erdogan said, adding, "You cannot see such a stain of shame in Turkey's past."

"If we don't react to what is happening in Gaza, we will not be able to prevent occupier fanaticism from reaching our own lands tomorrow," he said.

Since Israel started bombarding Gaza on Oct. 7, at least 13,000 Palestinians have been killed, including over 9,000 women and children, and more than 30,000 others have been injured, according to the latest figures.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

An Israeli blockade has also cut Gaza off from fuel, electricity, and water supplies, and reduced aid deliveries to a small trickle.
