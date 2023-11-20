60 Israeli Military Equipment Destroyed in Past 72 Hrs: Hamas

Islam Times - Abu Obeida, the spokesman of the Hamas military wing Qassam Brigades said Monday that "60 Israeli military vehicles were destroyed in the part 72 hours."

"In the past 72 hours, Qassam combatants managed to destroy 60 military vehicles belonging to the Zionist regime, including 10 personnel carriers," Abu Obeida, said in a statement on Monday."Severe clashes with the enemy are still going on in several fronts in the Gaza Strip. Our combatants carried out several special operations against the enemy and killed or wounded several enemy soldiers," the Qassam spokesman further said.Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in retaliation for intensified Israeli crimes against Palestinians.Israel has so far killed at least 13,000 Palestinians, including more than 5,500 children and 3,500 women, in its relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip.