Monday 20 November 2023 - 22:10

Indonesian FM raps Israeli regime for attacking Gaza hospital

Israeli tanks surrounded northern Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital after artillery fire killed at least 12 Palestinians in the complex, according to the war-torn enclave’s Ministry of Health.

Ashraf al-Qudra, Gaza’s Health Ministry spokesperson, told Al Jazeera on Monday that “the situation is catastrophic” in the Indonesian Hospital, where hundreds of people remain trapped.

Panic spread among the injured and doctors after the Israeli bombing.

In reaction, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli attack on the Indonesian hospital in Gaza.
