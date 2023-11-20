China FM Says Urgent Steps Needed to Ease Gaza Crisis

Islam Times - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday the world must "act urgently" to calm the Israeli-Hamas conflict as he hosted diplomats from Arab and Muslim-majority nations in Beijing.

A delegation of foreign ministers of the Palestinian Authority, Indonesia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Jordan are in Beijing this week for talks aimed at a "de-escalation" of the current Palestinian-Israeli regime conflict, France 24 reports."Let us work together to quickly cool down the situation in Gaza and restore peace in the Middle East as soon as possible," Wang told ministers at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in the Chinese capital."A humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Gaza," Wang told the delegates, including the secretary-general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation."The situation in Gaza affects all countries around the world, questioning the human sense of right and wrong and humanity's bottom line," he said."The international community must act urgently, taking effective measures to prevent this tragedy from spreading," Beijing's top diplomat added.Wang told the diplomats on Monday that Beijing was "a good friend and brother of Arab and Muslim countries"."We have always firmly defended the legitimate rights and interests of Arab and Muslim countries, and have always firmly supported the Palestinian people's efforts to restore their legitimate national rights and interests," he said."China firmly stands with justice and fairness in this conflict."