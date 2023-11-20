0
Monday 20 November 2023 - 22:35

Russia Slams UN Chief’s Refusal to Condemn Israeli Crimes

The political motivation behind the [UN] secretary general’s decision was clear to everyone amid the Israeli military’s ruthless and indiscriminate strikes on Gaza’s residential areas, which have already killed thousands of children, he said, addressing a meeting of the Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) commission.

"Still, the secretary general is in no hurry to label Israel as a violator of rules and blacklist it," Nebenzya pointed out, TASS reported.

The Israeli regime waged the brutal war on the blockaded Gaza Strip on October 7 after the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity.

Since the start of the aggression, the Tel Aviv regime has killed and injured thousands of Palestinians. It has also imposed a “complete siege” on the coastal sliver, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
