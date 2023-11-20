0
Monday 20 November 2023 - 22:37

Hamas Official Urges UN to Put Zionist War Criminals on Trial

Story Code : 1097121
Hamas Official Urges UN to Put Zionist War Criminals on Trial
In recent days, the Zionists have aggravated their crimes in Gaza in order to compel the Palestinians to leave their lands, Osama Hamdan said on Sunday.

In his remarks, the senior Hamas official called on the UN Security Council and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to help open the Rafah crossing as emphasized by Arab and Islamic countries after their recent meeting.

On October 16, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani told reporters at his weekly press briefing that the Rafah crossing on the border between Gaza and Egypt is the only way to send aid to the war-stricken people in Gaza.

As the Hamas official underlined, the Zionist regime of Israel has bombarded numerous houses in Gaza assuming that the Zionist prisoners were there; meanwhile, the issue is that the side that hinders the exchange of prisoners is the regime (not Hamas).

He further called on the European countries to stop supporting the Zionist regime.

Analysts believe that the security and military support extended by the West, the US in particular, to the Israeli regime is considered a green light to the continuation of brutality against Palestinian children and women.

Since the beginning of the conflict between Hamas and the Zionist regime of Israel on October 7, the number of Palestinians killed during the war rose to 13,000. Thousands of the dead are children, women, and the elderly.
Comment


Featured Stories
Resistance Groups Act Independently: Iranian Spokesman
Resistance Groups Act Independently: Iranian Spokesman
South Korea Warns North Korea to Scrap Spy Satellite Launch Plans
South Korea Warns North Korea to Scrap Spy Satellite Launch Plans
20 November 2023
Hamas: “Israel’s” Claim About Captives Aimed at Covering Up Its “Security, Military Failure”
Hamas: “Israel’s” Claim About Captives Aimed at Covering Up Its “Security, Military Failure”
20 November 2023
Yemeni Armed Forces Fulfill their Warning: ‘Israeli’ Ship Captured in Red Sea, Passengers Detained
Yemeni Armed Forces Fulfill their Warning: ‘Israeli’ Ship Captured in Red Sea, Passengers Detained
20 November 2023
Israeli Military Helicopter Opened Fire on Festival-Goers during Hamas Attack: Report
Israeli Military Helicopter Opened Fire on Festival-Goers during Hamas Attack: Report
19 November 2023
Israel, Disturbing even for America
Israel, Disturbing even for America
By: Mohsen Pakaein
19 November 2023
West ‘Struggling’ with Sanctions: Kremlin
West ‘Struggling’ with Sanctions: Kremlin
19 November 2023
Turkish FM Warns of Escalating Nuclear Arms Race
Turkish FM Warns of Escalating Nuclear Arms Race
19 November 2023
Jordan FM Doubts ‘Israel’ Can Wipe Out Hamas
Jordan FM Doubts ‘Israel’ Can Wipe Out Hamas
18 November 2023
Knesset Deputy Speaker: Burn Gaza Now
Knesset Deputy Speaker: Burn Gaza Now
18 November 2023
Gaza Genocide: “Israel” Murdered 12k Palestinians Including 5k children, Since October 7
Gaza Genocide: “Israel” Murdered 12k Palestinians Including 5k children, Since October 7
18 November 2023
Amir Abdollahian Warns of ’Unavoidable’ Regional Conflict If ‘Israel’ Continues Gaza War
Amir Abdollahian Warns of ’Unavoidable’ Regional Conflict If ‘Israel’ Continues Gaza War
18 November 2023
“Israel” Attacks Damascus Again: Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Aggression
“Israel” Attacks Damascus Again: Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Aggression
17 November 2023