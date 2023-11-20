Hamas Official Urges UN to Put Zionist War Criminals on Trial

Islam Times - A senior official of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, has urged the United Nations to condemn the crimes committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza and bring the war criminals to trial.

In recent days, the Zionists have aggravated their crimes in Gaza in order to compel the Palestinians to leave their lands, Osama Hamdan said on Sunday.In his remarks, the senior Hamas official called on the UN Security Council and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to help open the Rafah crossing as emphasized by Arab and Islamic countries after their recent meeting.On October 16, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani told reporters at his weekly press briefing that the Rafah crossing on the border between Gaza and Egypt is the only way to send aid to the war-stricken people in Gaza.As the Hamas official underlined, the Zionist regime of Israel has bombarded numerous houses in Gaza assuming that the Zionist prisoners were there; meanwhile, the issue is that the side that hinders the exchange of prisoners is the regime (not Hamas).He further called on the European countries to stop supporting the Zionist regime.Analysts believe that the security and military support extended by the West, the US in particular, to the Israeli regime is considered a green light to the continuation of brutality against Palestinian children and women.Since the beginning of the conflict between Hamas and the Zionist regime of Israel on October 7, the number of Palestinians killed during the war rose to 13,000. Thousands of the dead are children, women, and the elderly.