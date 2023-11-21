0
Tuesday 21 November 2023 - 09:42

Hamas: Any Truce Deal Must Be on Terms of Palestinian Resistance

Story Code : 1097205
Hamas: Any Truce Deal Must Be on Terms of Palestinian Resistance
“We are close to reaching a deal on a truce,” Ismail Haniyeh said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hamas, he added, had delivered its response to Qatari officials, who are brokering the indirect negotiations between the Gaza-based group and the “Israeli” regime.

Meanwhile, senior Hamas official Izzat al-Rishq told Al Jazeera TV that the details of the deal will be released “in the coming hours.”

The truce would last for multiple days and see the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza as part of a prisoner swap deal, he said.

Two sources familiar with the truce talks told AFP that a tentative deal includes a five-day ceasefire on the ground and limits to “Israeli” aerial assaults over southern Gaza in return for the release of between 50 and 100 “Israelis” held captive by Hamas and Islamic Jihad resistance group.
