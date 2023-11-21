0
Tuesday 21 November 2023 - 09:56

US Navy P-8A Poseidon Ends Up in Ocean After Overshooting Runway

Story Code : 1097209
US Navy P-8A Poseidon Ends Up in Ocean After Overshooting Runway
Coast Guard spokesperson Petty Officer Ryan Fisher indicated that the Coast Guard responded to the incident, but rescue operations were swiftly terminated as "it sounds like all parties involved were rescued," according to AP news.

Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez, a Marine Corps spokesperson, lacked details on the cause of the P-8A aircraft veering off the Marine Corps Base Hawaii runway.

Witness Diane Dircks captured a photo displaying the plane in the water close to the shore, reminiscent of the 2009 "Miracle on the Hudson," where a Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger-piloted jet made a successful emergency landing in a New York river, ensuring the survival of all 155 passengers.

The P-8A and the Airbus A320 flown by Sullenberger share a similar size comparison.

Dircks, a witness visiting from Illinois, described spotting the plane while returning from a shortened pontoon boat trip due to inclement weather. She promptly took photos upon noticing the aircraft in the water.

"It was unbelievable," Dircks expressed, emphasizing that her daughter's binoculars for birdwatching facilitated observing the plane and the subsequent arrival of rescue vessels.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call reporting a downed aircraft around 2 p.m. local time amid cloudy and rainy conditions, as indicated by spokesperson Malcolm K. Medrano.

National Weather Service meteorologist Thomas Vaughan cited visibility around 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) during the incident.

The P-8A, manufactured by Boeing and used for submarine tracking, reconnaissance, and intelligence gathering, shares components with the 737 commercial jet.

The involved aircraft is under the ownership of the Skinny Dragons of Patrol Squadron 4 stationed in Whidbey Island, Washington, with patrol squadrons now operating on a rotational basis in Hawaii.

Situated approximately 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Honolulu on Oahu, Marine Corps Base Hawaii accommodates around 9,300 military personnel and 5,100 family members, serving as a crucial military installation on the island. The base is positioned along Kaneohe Bay, known for its coral reefs and marine biology research institute at the University of Hawaii, serving as a habitat for hammerhead sharks' breeding.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Offers ‘Sedative Pill’ to Collapsing Ukraine: Moscow
US Offers ‘Sedative Pill’ to Collapsing Ukraine: Moscow
Iran Raps UNSC for Failing to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza
Iran Raps UNSC for Failing to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza
21 November 2023
Hamas: Any Truce Deal Must Be on Terms of Palestinian Resistance
Hamas: Any Truce Deal Must Be on Terms of Palestinian Resistance
21 November 2023
Resistance Groups Act Independently: Iranian Spokesman
Resistance Groups Act Independently: Iranian Spokesman
20 November 2023
South Korea Warns North Korea to Scrap Spy Satellite Launch Plans
South Korea Warns North Korea to Scrap Spy Satellite Launch Plans
20 November 2023
Hamas: “Israel’s” Claim About Captives Aimed at Covering Up Its “Security, Military Failure”
Hamas: “Israel’s” Claim About Captives Aimed at Covering Up Its “Security, Military Failure”
20 November 2023
Yemeni Armed Forces Fulfill their Warning: ‘Israeli’ Ship Captured in Red Sea, Passengers Detained
Yemeni Armed Forces Fulfill their Warning: ‘Israeli’ Ship Captured in Red Sea, Passengers Detained
20 November 2023
Israeli Military Helicopter Opened Fire on Festival-Goers during Hamas Attack: Report
Israeli Military Helicopter Opened Fire on Festival-Goers during Hamas Attack: Report
19 November 2023
Israel, Disturbing even for America
Israel, Disturbing even for America
By: Mohsen Pakaein
19 November 2023
West ‘Struggling’ with Sanctions: Kremlin
West ‘Struggling’ with Sanctions: Kremlin
19 November 2023
Turkish FM Warns of Escalating Nuclear Arms Race
Turkish FM Warns of Escalating Nuclear Arms Race
19 November 2023
Jordan FM Doubts ‘Israel’ Can Wipe Out Hamas
Jordan FM Doubts ‘Israel’ Can Wipe Out Hamas
18 November 2023
Knesset Deputy Speaker: Burn Gaza Now
Knesset Deputy Speaker: Burn Gaza Now
18 November 2023