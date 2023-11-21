0
Tuesday 21 November 2023 - 20:44

Bunkers Under Al-Shifa Hospital Were Built By ‘Israel’, ‘Israeli’ Ex-PM

Story Code : 1097312
Bunkers Under Al-Shifa Hospital Were Built By ‘Israel’, ‘Israeli’ Ex-PM
“It’s already [been] known for many years that they have the bunkers that originally [were] built by ‘Israeli’ constructors underneath Shifa. And, a kind of junction of several tunnels are part of this system,” he told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in an interview. 

The Zionist regime captured Gaza from Egypt in 1967 and held the territory under full military occupation until 2005 when it withdrew its settlers and soldiers in a move known as the ‘disengagement.’ Hamas assumed full control inside the enclave two years later.

“It was probably five or four decades ago that we helped [the Palestinians] to build these bunkers in order to enable more space for the operation of the hospital within the very limited size of this compound,” Barak claimed.
