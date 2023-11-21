0
Tuesday 21 November 2023 - 20:46

‘Israel’ Seeks To ‘Liquidate’ Palestinian Cause by Massacres in Gaza: Syrian Envoy

Speaking at a UN General Assembly informal meeting on the humanitarian situation of the Gaza Strip in New York, al-Hakam Dandi slammed ‘Israel’s’ Western allies for turning a blind eye to its crimes against the civilians in Gaza, Syria’s official news agency, SANA reported on Monday.

“Through its brutal war on the Palestinian people, which enjoys Western support, ‘Israel’ seeks to liquidate the Palestinian cause by committing massacres and genocide,” Dandi said.

“The Syrian Arab Republic, condemns in the strongest terms the continuing barbaric aggression of the ‘Israeli’ occupation against the Palestinian people, also denounces the cover-up by some Western countries for the indiscriminate bombing and killing of civilians,” he added.

Dandi also slammed the West for supporting the ‘Israeli’ regime for its “brazen” refusal to comply with the recently adopted resolutions by the Security Council and General Assembly calling for a ceasefire.

The Syrian envoy added that the escalation of ‘Israel’s’ “barbaric” crimes against the Palestinians, especially in the Gaza Strip, comes as part of an ongoing series of aggression to displace them and change the demographic character across the occupied Palestinian territories.

He reiterated that Syria will stand by the Palestinian people in their struggle to liberate the occupied land and establish their independent, sovereign state with al-Quds as its capital.

According to Gaza’s health authorities, the death toll from ‘Israel’s’ war on the enclave which began on October 7 climbed to 13,300 on Monday, including more than 5,600 children and 3,550 women, with 31,000 people wounded so far.
