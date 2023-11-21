0
Tuesday 21 November 2023 - 20:47

21 Out Of 24 Hospitals in Wadi Gaza Cease Functions: WHO

The dire situation is further exacerbated by the fact that Al Shifa Hospital, a vital healthcare institution in the region, is no longer admitting new patients.

According to Ryan, "Deconfliction mechanisms with Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories [COGAT] have been subpar and don’t allow for safe humanitarian operations. It improved with Al Shifa evacuation and WHO hopes that becomes the new standard."
