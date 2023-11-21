0
Tuesday 21 November 2023 - 20:55

China Says Would Be 'Serious Mistake' If Argentina Cuts Ties

Story Code : 1097319
China is an important trading partner for Argentina, and its elected government attaches great importance to relations with China, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular news conference, Reuters reported.

On Sunday, Argentina elected Javier Milei as its new president. The right-wing libertarian has criticised China and Brazil, saying he won't deal with "communists," and favours stronger US ties.

Russia's RIA Novosti news agency also cited Diana Mondino, an economist tipped to become foreign minister under the Milei administration, as saying her country would not join the BRICS group.

Argentina was among six countries invited to become new members of the BRICS, a bloc consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Mondino also told RIA Novosti that Argentina would "stop interacting" with the governments of China and Brazil, when asked whether Argentina would encourage exports and imports with those countries.

"The two sides have strong economic complementarity and huge potential for cooperation," said Mao, when asked by reporters to comment on Mondino's remarks.

"China is willing to continue to work together with Argentina to promote the stability and long-term development of bilateral relations."
