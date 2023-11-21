0
Tuesday 21 November 2023 - 20:55

Russian, Indian Navies Holding Joint Naval Drills in Bay of Bengal

"The Pacific Fleet’s large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Tributs and the medium sea tanker Pechenga are conducting joint drills with naval ships of the Republic of India in the Bay of Bengal," the press office said in a statement, TASS reported.

The Pacific Fleet’s naval group wrapped up its business call at the Indian port of Visakhapatnam the other day, it said.

The joint naval drills aim to comprehensively develop and bolster naval cooperation between Russia and India, jointly counter global threats and ensure safe shipping in the Asia-Pacific region, the press office said.

India is represented in the joint naval maneuvers by the destroyer Ranvijay and the corvette Kiltan, aircraft and helicopters. During the drills, naval sailors from both countries are conducting joint maneuvering in various naval formations and holding air defense and communications exercises. The Russian and Indian navies will also practice replenishing supplies at sea and jointly employing deck-based helicopters, the press office specified.

The joint Russian-Indian naval maneuvers will last until November 22, it added.
