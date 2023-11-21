0
Tuesday 21 November 2023 - 20:59

Iran Ready to Dispatch Medical Staff to Gaza

Story Code : 1097323
Iran Ready to Dispatch Medical Staff to Gaza
As the Zionist regime continues brutal strikes on the hospitals across Gaza, Iran is ready to dispatch medical staff to the enclave to help the Palestinian people injured in the Zionist attacks, Bahram Einollahi said at a conference held in Mashhad on Tuesday to commemorate the Iranian health society.

Iran is prepared to send physicians and nurses to Gaza and has made the necessary arrangements with Egypt in this regard, he added, saying the Health Ministry is waiting for a response from Egypt, which is in charge of (the border crossing with Gaza).

The volunteer Iranian doctors and nurses are ready to go to Gaza to help the injured Palestinian people, he said.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society has airlifted consignments of humanitarian aid supplies, including food and medicine, to Egypt in the past recent weeks for the people of Gaza.

More than 13,300 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, when Hamas launched a surprise operation against the Zionist regime.
