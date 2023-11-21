Islam Times - The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has been slammed after an interview where he declined to label Israel's actions in Gaza as "war crimes" but swiftly deemed Hamas’s as such.

During an interview with Al Jazeera's Osman Ayfarah regarding ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza following resistance fighters' attack on Israel on Oct. 7, the journalist asked Borrell if international laws had been broken in the Gaza Strip and he gave conflicting answers.When asked if Israel's bombardment of Gaza amounted to a war crime, Borrell stated his lack of legal expertise, deferring to the International Criminal Court for investigation. He mentioned that "several countries have asked the court to open a case."However, the EU official was prompt in categorizing Hamas's actions on Oct. 7 as a war crime."Yes, we consider that a war crime, for killing civilians in this apparent way without any reason, killing them just for being there, not for any other reason," he said.Ayfarah challenged Borrell's stance, highlighting the clarity in accusing Hamas of war crimes compared to the hesitation regarding Israel. The interviewer pointed out the perceived double standards common among Western politicians.“How is this clarity in your accusation against Hamas for committing war crimes? And when I ask you about Israel, you say you are not a lawyer, as many Western politicians often do. This is why many accuse you of clear double standards,” Ayfarah said.Borrell defended the EU's position, stating, "No, we do not have double standards. We want to adhere to principles based on what we have witnessed." He acknowledged that Israel's actions could potentially reach the level of war crimes but emphasized the importance of ICC intervention.Israeli offensives, both aerial and ground-based, have resulted in an estimated 13,300 casualties, including thousands of children.