Tuesday 21 November 2023 - 21:05

Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens across Gaza Strip

The attacks persist, with an Israeli strike targeting a school in al-Falouja, sheltering displaced individuals.

The day began with a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting the Nuseirat refugee camp, setting the tone for another day of harrowing violence across Gaza. Just yesterday, Israeli forces assaulted two houses, resulting in the deaths of approximately 20 Palestinians and causing injuries to several others.

The relentless attacks extended to Jabalia refugee camp, where three houses faced bombardment, alongside an assault on a UN school in al-Falouja. The Israeli military has declared the completion of encircling Jabalia in Gaza, signaling readiness for what it terms as the "next phase."

Amidst the escalation, the Israeli military reported conducting strikes on around 250 targets within the past day, including three tunnel shafts in Jabalia, claiming to have eliminated numerous Palestinian fighters. Disturbingly, the airstrikes increasingly focus on residential areas and hospital vicinities, resulting in the deaths of numerous Palestinians.

Of grave concern is the intensification of Israeli bombardment near the Indonesian Hospital and Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. The attacks on these medical facilities exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation, amplifying the toll on civilians and healthcare infrastructure in the region.

More than 13,300 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7.
