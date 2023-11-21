Hamas Rejects Claims over Using Hospitals for Resistance Acts

Islam Times - Khalil al-Hayya, a member of Hamas’s politburo, has rejected Israeli allegations that the group uses hospitals like al-Shifa to carry out any “resistance acts”.

“The occupation is lying and fabricating stories as part of its plan to displace our people by driving them from the north to the south and then to Sinai” in Egypt, al-Hayya said in a news conference in Beirut.“There is no displacement or departure, and our people in Gaza are staying put on their land,” he added, Al Jazeera reported.The Israeli regime waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Strip-based Palestinian Resistance groups of Hamas and Islamic Jihad carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories in response to the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.More than 14,128 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, including at least 5,600 children and 3,550 women.Since October 7, the Israeli occupation has also claimed the lives of more than 200 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.