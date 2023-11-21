0
Tuesday 21 November 2023 - 21:22

Hamas Rejects Claims over Using Hospitals for Resistance Acts

Story Code : 1097333
Hamas Rejects Claims over Using Hospitals for Resistance Acts
“The occupation is lying and fabricating stories as part of its plan to displace our people by driving them from the north to the south and then to Sinai” in Egypt, al-Hayya said in a news conference in Beirut.

“There is no displacement or departure, and our people in Gaza are staying put on their land,” he added, Al Jazeera reported.

The Israeli regime waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Strip-based Palestinian Resistance groups of Hamas and Islamic Jihad carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories in response to the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

More than 14,128 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, including at least 5,600 children and 3,550 women.

Since October 7, the Israeli occupation has also claimed the lives of more than 200 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Offers ‘Sedative Pill’ to Collapsing Ukraine: Moscow
US Offers ‘Sedative Pill’ to Collapsing Ukraine: Moscow
Iran Raps UNSC for Failing to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza
Iran Raps UNSC for Failing to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza
21 November 2023
Hamas: Any Truce Deal Must Be on Terms of Palestinian Resistance
Hamas: Any Truce Deal Must Be on Terms of Palestinian Resistance
21 November 2023
Resistance Groups Act Independently: Iranian Spokesman
Resistance Groups Act Independently: Iranian Spokesman
20 November 2023
South Korea Warns North Korea to Scrap Spy Satellite Launch Plans
South Korea Warns North Korea to Scrap Spy Satellite Launch Plans
20 November 2023
Hamas: “Israel’s” Claim About Captives Aimed at Covering Up Its “Security, Military Failure”
Hamas: “Israel’s” Claim About Captives Aimed at Covering Up Its “Security, Military Failure”
20 November 2023
Yemeni Armed Forces Fulfill their Warning: ‘Israeli’ Ship Captured in Red Sea, Passengers Detained
Yemeni Armed Forces Fulfill their Warning: ‘Israeli’ Ship Captured in Red Sea, Passengers Detained
20 November 2023
Israeli Military Helicopter Opened Fire on Festival-Goers during Hamas Attack: Report
Israeli Military Helicopter Opened Fire on Festival-Goers during Hamas Attack: Report
19 November 2023
Israel, Disturbing even for America
Israel, Disturbing even for America
By: Mohsen Pakaein
19 November 2023
West ‘Struggling’ with Sanctions: Kremlin
West ‘Struggling’ with Sanctions: Kremlin
19 November 2023
Turkish FM Warns of Escalating Nuclear Arms Race
Turkish FM Warns of Escalating Nuclear Arms Race
19 November 2023
Jordan FM Doubts ‘Israel’ Can Wipe Out Hamas
Jordan FM Doubts ‘Israel’ Can Wipe Out Hamas
18 November 2023
Knesset Deputy Speaker: Burn Gaza Now
Knesset Deputy Speaker: Burn Gaza Now
18 November 2023