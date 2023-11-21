Resistance Forces Hit 9 Zionist Tanks in Gaza

Islam Times - Palestinian Resistance forces have hit nine Zionist tanks in the Gaza Strip, according to local media.

Palestinian Shahab News reported on Tuesday that Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, hit nine Zionist tanks on different parts of the battle.Al-Quds Brigades have also targeted three Zionist personnel carriers and an armored vehicle.This comes simultaneous with reports from Zionist media which said that a large number of Zionist forces killed or injured in Gaza have been carried out of the battlefield by helicopters.The Zionist media have admitted that the Zionist regime's military has faced serious resistance in Gaza which has led to the injury of hundreds of their forces.The Zionist regime's military launched a massive aggression against Gaza, perpetrating a brutal massacre in the Palestinian region.At least 13,300 civilians, including women and children, have been killed in 46 days of the Zionist aggression in Gaza.