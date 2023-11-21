Putin Calls for Joint Global Efforts to End Gaza Conflict

Islam Times - The international community should join forces to find a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Russia’s position is consistent and does not change with the situation. We urge the international community to join forces in order to ease tensions, ensure a ceasefire and find a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," he noted, addressing an extraordinary summit of the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa).According to Putin, "BRICS nations and the countries of the region could play a key role in this work." "This is why the participation of our colleagues from the Middle East in today’s meeting, who were invited to join BRICS as full members earlier in the year, is particularly important," the Russian leader noted. "I would like to use this opportunity to respectfully commend their efforts to improve the situation, particularly by holding the Peace Summit in Egypt and the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Saudi Arabia," Putin said.The Russian leader emphasized the need to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East and prevent the conflict from expanding. "By and large, ensuring a long-term and sustainable ceasefire is certainly the most pressing goal," TASS quoted Putin as saying."It is important to stop other countries from being dragged into the war in the Middle East and prevent the conflict from expanding, as well as to preserve the fragile interfaith peace," he added.