0
Tuesday 21 November 2023 - 21:39

BRICS Members Calls for Humanitarian truce in Gaza

Story Code : 1097338
The BRICS member states held an emergency virtual meeting to discuss Israel's ongoing onslaught against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

At the end of the meeting, the BRICS members issued a final communique in which they called for expressed concerns over the escalation of violence and the dire humanitarian situation in the Middle East and also an immediate, durable, and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

The most important points of the statement is as follows: 

-The leaders have expressed concerns over the escalation of violence and the dire humanitarian situation in the Middle East;

-The leaders have called for an immediate, durable, and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities;

-The leaders have called for an independent and transparent investigation into war crimes in Gaza in accordance with international standards;

-The leaders have called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages in the Gaza Strip;

-The leaders have condemned acts of violence against Palestinians, Israelis, including acts of provocation, incitement, and destruction;

-The leaders have expressed support for efforts aimed at the cessation of hostilities in Gaza, protection of civilians, delivery of aid; 

-The leaders reiterated their commitment to the principle that peace in the Middle East should be achieved in accordance with international law;

-The leaders have called on all those with influence on the conflict’s parties to use their influence to avoid further escalation. 

Israel waged a bloody war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in the occupied territories.

Since the start of the aggression, the Tel Aviv regime has killed 13,300 Palestinians, including 5,600 children and 3,550 women, and injured more than 31,000 others.

It has also imposed a “complete siege” on the coastal sliver, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
