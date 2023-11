Islam Times - The military base that hosts the United States troops in Syria’s Shadadi came under attack again on Tuesday. the local Syrian media said.

According to Al-Mayadeen news channel's report, the American military base in the city of Al-Shadadi, located in Al-Hasakah province in northeastern Syria was targeted in a rocket attack.​US forces in Iraq and Syria have been attacked with drones or rockets dozens of times in recent weeks after the Zionist Israeli regime launched its new aggression on Gaza Strip on October 7.