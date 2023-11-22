Five Palestinians Martyred by ‘Israeli’ drone during massive raid in Tulkarem

Islam Times - Five Palestinians were martyred, and many others were injured, earlier on Wednesday, when an ‘Israeli’ occupation army drone bombed a house and gatherings of civilians in the refugee camp of Tulkarem, north of the occupied West Bank.

WAFA correspondent and local sources in the camp confirmed that five Palestinians were martyred but this could not be confirmed by health sources as a result of the occupation forces’ siege of Tulkarem hospitals and their attempts to kidnap their bodies and detain the injured.Local sources reported that an occupation drone bombed with two missiles a house in Al-Balawneh neighborhood in the Tulkarm camp, wounding at least three young men, while it later bombed gatherings of citizens.Meanwhile, the occupation forces imposed a siege on the Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital in the city of Tulkarem, which obstructed ambulances transferring the injured to receive treatment.Eyewitnesses also reported that the occupation army chased the ambulances, obstructed their work, and prevented them from moving freely.The occupation forces surrounded Al-Israa Specialized Hospital, stormed the emergency room in the vicinity of Thabet Hospital, and searched ambulances carrying the casualties.It was at midnight on Tuesday that the occupation forces stormed the city and camp of Tulkarem, sparking confrontations.WAFA correspondent reported that large forces from the occupation army stormed the city of Tulkarem from its western side, passing through Al-Sika and Nablus Streets, and around Ektaba roundabout to the east, and deployed its snipers on the roofs of several buildings in the area, as an ‘Israeli’ army drone flew all over the city and its camp.Later, the ‘Israeli’ occupation army declared the Tulkarem camp and its surrounding areas military zones and declared a curfew there, especially Hanoun Square, Al-Rabay’ah, and Al-Balawneh.‘Israeli’ army vehicles were stationed at the entrances to the camp as two bulldozers broke their way into the area, while violent confrontations took place.The ‘Israeli’ aggression against the city and camp of Tulkarem caused great destruction to the streets, infrastructure, and citizens’ property.This morning, ambulance crews were able to transport two injured people to Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital, one of them seriously after being hit by shrapnel from a missile from a drone in the face, chest and head, while the second was a child, 16, injured by shrapnel in the face.The occupation bulldozers closed the entrance to the camp from the Muqata Street side with dirt blocks, bulldozed the streets, and neighborhoods of the camp, caused great destruction to the infrastructure and citizens’ properties, and blew up a room in the Balouneh neighborhood in the middle of the camp.The occupation forces also stormed the suburb of Dhanaba, east of Tulkarem, raided a number of citizens’ homes, subjected their residents to interrogation, and arrested the young man Mutasim Al-Kamel after raiding his house.The national and Islamic forces in Tulkarem declared a comprehensive strike in all aspects of life to mourn the slain Palestinians of the Tulkarem camp.